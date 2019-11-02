UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Fulfills OPEC+ Agreement By 93% In October - Energy Minister Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:54 PM

Russia Fulfills OPEC+ Agreement by 93% in October - Energy Minister Novak

Russia cut oil production by an average of 211,000 barrels per day within the OPEC+ agreement to the level of October 2018 indicators, which means it has fulfilled the conditions by 93% percent, while at the end of the month the reduction was more than the agreed volume of 298,000 barrels, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia cut oil production by an average of 211,000 barrels per day within the OPEC+ agreement to the level of October 2018 indicators, which means it has fulfilled the conditions by 93% percent, while at the end of the month the reduction was more than the agreed volume of 298,000 barrels, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday.

"Within OPEC+, Russia in October was at the level of a decrease in oil production of 211,000 barrels per day compared to that of October 2018. At the same time, at the end of October, the reduction was at the level of 298,000 barrels," Novak said.

The goals of OPEC+ have been outlined in its July charter, including strengthening oil market stability and the global economy among others.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Same July October 2018 Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Mikhail Likhachev, Russia National Coach, wants hi ..

10 minutes ago

McIlroy pounces at HSBC Champions in Shanghai

1 minute ago

27kg narcotics recovered in Peshawar

1 minute ago

10 injured in road accident in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Iraqi protesters, security forces clash overnight ..

5 minutes ago

Dengue cases in KP reaches to 6599 i

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.