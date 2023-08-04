Open Menu

Russia Fully Committed To OPEC+ Agreements - Novak

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russia Fully Committed to OPEC+ Agreements - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Russia is fully committed to agreements reached within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

At the Friday meeting, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee did not make any recommendations on changing oil production quotas. Earlier in August, Novak said that Russia will continue to voluntarily oil export cuts in September, but by 300,000 barrels per day this time.

"Russia is fully committed to the agreements that have been reached in general within the framework of OPEC+," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The oil production in the country amounts to 9.5 million barrels per day at the moment, meaning that Moscow observes the oil production cut of 500,000 barrels per day that was set in past.

"We also agreed (within the OPEC+) that we will closely monitor the situation, since the state of the global market today largely depends on the uncertainties that we are seeing, economic recovery, high interest rates in many countries, high inflation levels," Novak said, adding that despite everything the global oil market remains stable, and its quotes are at the acceptable level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Oil Alliance August September Market Million

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

1 hour ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

1 hour ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

2 hours ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

2 hours ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

3 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

3 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

3 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business