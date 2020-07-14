UrduPoint.com
Russia Fully Implementing Obligations On Oil, Gas Supplies To Belarus - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:57 PM

Russia Fully Implementing Obligations on Oil, Gas Supplies to Belarus - Energy Minister

Moscow is currently completely fulfilling its commitments regarding the supply of oil and gas to Belarus under bilateral agreements, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Moscow is currently completely fulfilling its commitments regarding the supply of oil and gas to Belarus under bilateral agreements, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We fully and timely fulfill our obligations under intergovernmental agreements. We look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with the Belarusian side on all issues of the energy sector," Novak said, as quoted in a statement by the Energy Ministry, during a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko.

During the meeting, the participants discussed pressing issues related to Russian-Belarusian relations, including energy cooperation, the creation of common markets within the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as stable supplies of oil and gas to Belarusian consumers.

In addition, Mishustin said that Moscow and Minsk had maintained constant dialogue, adding that the development of trade and economic cooperation is proceeding successfully.

