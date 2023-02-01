Russia Gas Production in 2022 Decreased by 13.4% y/y to 573Bcm - Rosstat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased in 2022 by 13.4% year-on-year to 573 billion cubic meters, and in December by 14.6% year-on-year to 51.3 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(In December) 51.3 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 14.

6% less than in December 2021, but by 6.7% more than in November 2022. In 2022, 573 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced, which is by 13.4% less than in 2021," the report said.

Russia increased coal production in 2022 by 0.4% year-on-year to 437 million tonnes, the statistic office said, adding that production increased in December 2022 by 11.2% year-on-year to 43.3million tonnes.