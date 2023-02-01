UrduPoint.com

Russia Gas Production In 2022 Decreased By 13.4% Y/y To 573Bcm - Rosstat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Russia Gas Production in 2022 Decreased by 13.4% y/y to 573Bcm - Rosstat

Gas production in Russia decreased in 2022 by 13.4% year-on-year to 573 billion cubic meters, and in December by 14.6% year-on-year to 51.3 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased in 2022 by 13.4% year-on-year to 573 billion cubic meters, and in December by 14.6% year-on-year to 51.3 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(In December) 51.3 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 14.

6% less than in December 2021, but by 6.7% more than in November 2022. In 2022, 573 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced, which is by 13.4% less than in 2021," the report said.

Russia increased coal production in 2022 by 0.4% year-on-year to 437 million tonnes, the statistic office said, adding that production increased in December 2022 by 11.2% year-on-year to 43.3million tonnes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia November December Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

German Vice Chancellor Opposes Deliveries of Fight ..

German Vice Chancellor Opposes Deliveries of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) hints ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) hints at reforms in revenue

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan acted as 'facilitator of terrorists': M ..

Imran Khan acted as 'facilitator of terrorists': Minister for Information and Br ..

1 minute ago
 The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscates 27,115 ..

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscates 27,115 non-food grade empty bottles

1 minute ago
 Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by ..

Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by 67%, Commercial Cars by 24.3% ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by ..

Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by 2.1% y/y to 534Mt - Rosstat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.