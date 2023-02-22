UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Russia Gas Production in January Decreased by 13.5% y/y to 52.2Bcm - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased in January by 13.5% year-on-year and increased by 1.6% month-on-month to 52.2 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(In January) 52.

2 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 13.5% less than in January 2022, but by 1.6% more than in December 2022," the report said.

Russia decreased coal production in January by 1.8% year-on-year to 34.9 million tonnes, the statistic office said.

