Russia Gas Production In January Decreased By 13.5% Y/y To 52.2Bcm - Rosstat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 09:36 PM
Gas production in Russia decreased in January by 13.5% year-on-year and increased by 1.6% month-on-month to 52.2 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased in January by 13.5% year-on-year and increased by 1.6% month-on-month to 52.2 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.
"(In January) 52.
2 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 13.5% less than in January 2022, but by 1.6% more than in December 2022," the report said.
Russia decreased coal production in January by 1.8% year-on-year to 34.9 million tonnes, the statistic office said.