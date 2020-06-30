UrduPoint.com
Russia-Germany Chamber Of Commerce Says All Involved Companies Must Support Nord Stream 2

Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Russia-Germany Chamber of Commerce Says All Involved Companies Must Support Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Nord Stream 2 project requires the support of not only its financial partners but all European companies that have benefited from its implementation, Rainer Seele, the president of the Russia-Germany Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday.

"We need clear support not only from the companies that provide funds but also from those companies that secured supply orders under this project, because a large number of companies in Europe were able to make good money [from the project]," Seele said during a teleconference on the chamber's poll about the business climate in Russia.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 defense budget, which included sanctions against the project, forcing Allseas, a Swiss company responsible for laying down the pipes, to withdraw from the project with just 100 miles left to lay. Russia is now finishing the pipeline on its own.

