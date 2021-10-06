UrduPoint.com

Russia-Germany Economic Ties Unlikely To Be Affected By Gov't Change - Chamber Of Commerce

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The economic relations between Russia and Germany are stable and unlikely to be affected by the change of government in Berlin, the Russia-Germany Chamber of Commerce told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are glad that the base of our economic relations is very strong. The high volume of German investment in the Russian economy in recent years serves as proof. This foundation does not depend on the composition of the government in Germany," Matthias Schepp, the chairman of the chamber's board, said on the sidelines of the 10th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

When asked about the Greens, with considerable leverage in Germany and a tough stance toward Russia, the chairman pointed out that the green agenda and transition to a zero-emissions economy could, in fact, open the way for a deeper partnership between the two countries.

"As for the Greens in the government, the overwhelming majority of members of our Chamber of Commerce see the possibility that it would be the green agenda that can serve as an area for not only continuing but also deepening cooperation," Schepp stressed.

German political parties are now busy negotiating a future ruling coalition in the Bundestag, following the general election in late September. The Greens, who came in third, are expected to play an important role in whatever configuration emerges.

