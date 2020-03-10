Russia-Germany Trade Chamber Expects No Long-Term Effect of COVID-19 on Business in Russia

The Russia-Germany Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday said it does not expect the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to substantially affect business in Russia in the long term, warning against panic and reckless moves

The chamber represents the interests of German companies in Russia and vice versa. There are currently 900 companies among its members.

"The Russia-Germany Foreign Trade Chamber warns against panic with regards to the coronavirus. The chamber takes notice of the coronavirus situation's influence on the business in Russia, but expects that it will not be very significant in the long run," the chamber said in a statement.

The chamber's leadership called for prudence and against taking drastic actions.

"We call for refraining from misguided measures which, under a sober-minded consideration, do not ease the fight against the spread of the virus, but harm the economy and tend to augment panic and hysteria instead of the opposite," Matthias Schepp, the chairman of the chamber's board, said in the statement.

The official added that among the companies affected by the disease are those working in tourism, logistics, air transport and gastronomy.

"Overall, there has not been significant cuts in production volumes at the German companies' plants in Russia due to the coronavirus so far, " Schepp said.

At the same time, the chamber admits that the areas dependent on component supplies will face difficulties. This concerns companies in need of car parts from China and northern Italy; microchips from China and South Korea; and Chinese chemicals.

In 2019, the number of direct investments from Germany to Russia reached almost 2.1 billion Euros ($2.4 billion).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in December, the international economy has been suffering a downturn due to the slowing down of economic activity in China, one of the world's economic powerhouses with ties to multiple markets across the globe. As a result, the stock markets took a nosedive on Monday amid COVID-19 fears, as well as the conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia over the managing of the oil prices in the current economic environment.