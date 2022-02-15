UrduPoint.com

Russia-Germany Trade Turnover Up 34.1% In 2021 - Trade Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Russia-Germany Trade Turnover Up 34.1% in 2021 - Trade Representative

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Russia-Germany trade increased by 34.1 percent in 2021 to $67.5 billion, according to preliminary statistics, Russian Trade Representative in Germany Andrey Sobolev told Sputnik.

"According to the German Federal Statistical Office's preliminary data, the Russia-Germany trade turnover reached 5.38 billion Euros ($6.07 billion) in December 2021, having increased 56.8 percent compared to December 2020. Overall, the bilateral turnover grew by 34.1 percent to 59.74 billion euros ($67.5 billion)," Sobolev said.

He said Germany's imports of Russian goods in December 2021 went up by 95.3 percent compared to December 2020 to 3.31 billion euros ($3.7 billion). The German imports from Russia for the entire 2021 surged by 54.2 percent to 33.11 billion euros ($37.4 billion).

German exports to Russia in December 2021 grew 19.1 percent to 2.07 billion euros ($2.

3 billion). In total, in 2021, some 26.65 billion euro ($30.1 billion) worth of German goods were supplied to Russia, which is 15.4 percent more than a year before, according to the trade representative.

"It is noteworthy that Russian-German trade was growing faster in the period than Germany's entire foreign trade, which increased by 21.2 percent in December 2021 on the same period of 2020 to 226.99 billion euros ($256.6 billion), which, in turn, brought the annual total to 2.58 trillion euros ($2.9 trillion) - an increase of 15.4 percent as compared to the same period of 2020," Sobolev said.

Germany and Russia are strategic partners, while Russia remains Germany's key energy supplier. Trade is growing largely due to both countries' efforts to intensify their economic activity and get things back to normal despite the pandemic, which disrupted global trade and brought significant losses.

>