MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Russian government is preparing the second package of measures to support the national economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the deputy speaker of the upper chamber, Nikolai Zhuravlev, said on Wednesday.

"Today, the government is preparing the second package of measures for supporting citizens and the effective demand, a list of systemically important companies has been compiled," Zhuravlev said at a meeting of the upper house.

Lawmakers are asking the government to include regional enterprises on the list and to pay special attention to construction and small businesses, he added.

Zhuravlev warned against spreading disinformation, which may stir panic. He cited media reports about alleged restrictions on ATM cash disbursement as an example.

"This is absolutely not true. This is only about banknotes disinfection. We have been in contact with the Central Bank and have received clarifications," the lawmaker said.