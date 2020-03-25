UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Gov't Preparing 2nd Package Of Economy Support Measures Amid Coronavirus - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:57 PM

Russia Gov't Preparing 2nd Package of Economy Support Measures Amid Coronavirus - Lawmaker

The Russian government is preparing the second package of measures to support the national economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the deputy speaker of the upper chamber, Nikolai Zhuravlev, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Russian government is preparing the second package of measures to support the national economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the deputy speaker of the upper chamber, Nikolai Zhuravlev, said on Wednesday.

"Today, the government is preparing the second package of measures for supporting citizens and the effective demand, a list of systemically important companies has been compiled," Zhuravlev said at a meeting of the upper house.

Lawmakers are asking the government to include regional enterprises on the list and to pay special attention to construction and small businesses, he added.

Zhuravlev warned against spreading disinformation, which may stir panic. He cited media reports about alleged restrictions on ATM cash disbursement as an example.

"This is absolutely not true. This is only about banknotes disinfection. We have been in contact with the Central Bank and have received clarifications," the lawmaker said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank Chamber May Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait confirms recovery of four new COVID-19 pati ..

1 minute ago

LHC gives two-week time to police to recover kidna ..

7 minutes ago

Quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands, prompts tsu ..

3 minutes ago

UN urges rich countries to adopt massive stimulus ..

3 minutes ago

World heritage site Pingyao reopens to public

3 minutes ago

Hubei residents rush to leave China virus epicentr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.