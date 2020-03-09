Russia Had Contingency Plan for Quitting Oil Cuts Deal With OPEC - Energy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Russia had a contingency plan for dropping out of the oil cuts deal with OPEC countries, energy chief Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by his ministry on Monday.

Crude prices slumped by over 30 percent on Monday, their biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War, amid fears of an oil trade war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, whose OPEC+ alliance imploded last week.

"Alexander Novak stressed that the scenario of quitting the agreement on oil production curbs had been worked out and the current situation in the oil market was in line with the forecast," his ministry said.

Novak, who spoke with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a cabinet meeting, said the Russian oil industry had enough liquidity to outlast any drop in prices and preserve its market share.

"The government will pay special attention to stable deliveries of oil products to the national market and preserving the industry's potential for investment," the statement added.

Novak also said Russia had proposed extending arrangements it had with OPEC allies on output cuts until the end of June to buy time for a thorough study of coronavirus impact on the market.

"Despite this, OPEC partners opted to increase oil production and fight for a bigger share in the market," Novak was quoted as saying at the cabinet meeting, which was devoted to economic issues.