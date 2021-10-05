Russia Has 10-15 Years to Shift Away From Oil, Gas Revenues as Key Budget Source - Kudrin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Oil and gas revenues currently account for one-third of the Russian budget, and the country should shift away from this scheme within the next 10-15 years, Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday.

"In general, the Russian oil industry exists for about 60 years, we have 10-15 years left to either completely abandon this (using oil and gas revenues as key source of budget replenishing) or start a smooth transition from using this source as the key one," Kudrin said.

The global use of hydrocarbon sources will halve by 2050, which will be a challenge for Russia, the official explained.