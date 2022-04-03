Russia Has No Desire to Complicate Life of Western Countries Buying Russian Gas - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Russia does not want to complicate the life of Western partners who buy Russian gas because the country values its reputation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"We don't want to make life difficult for our customers. Moreover, Russia has always been a reliable supplier. Russia values its reputation as a reliable supplier. Of course, we will not do anything that will undermine this reputation. Therefore, everything will be quick, clear, understandable. This needs to be done. These are new rules and they need to be followed.

Although I repeat once again, for European companies, well, de facto nothing will change. De jure it will be a different system," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Peskov noted that the decision to pay for gas in rubles was made in order to hedge risks and secure Russian trade.

Commenting on the possible shutdown of gas supplies to the West in case of refusal to pay in rubles, Peskov said that he "counts on the common sense of counterparties" who buy Russian gas, because such a move would threaten economies of Western states.