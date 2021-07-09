UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has No Plans To Introduce Carbon Tax To Achieve Net Zero Emissions - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russia Has No Plans to Introduce Carbon Tax to Achieve Net Zero Emissions - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia does not plan to introduce a tax on greenhouse gas emissions to fulfill its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said on Friday.

"We are not planning to introduce new taxes. The point is that, of course, there are importer countries and exporter countries. And while absolutely recognizing the goal of moving towards a green economy and carbon neutrality, we have completely different paths. Because, after all, Russia is a country that is rich in natural resources, we have cheap energy sources," Sazanov said at an annual oil summit.

Importer countries opt for increasing the fiscal burden to regulate greenhouse gas emissions because they do not have alternative energy resources for achieving carbon neutrality, the deputy minister noted.

The official believes that Russia's goal is to show that there are different ways of achieving net zero emissions, including planting forests.

Russia has committed to curbing greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement. On July 2, President Vladimir Putin signed the country's first law on the matter, regulating such aspects as the target levels of emission cuts, verification tools, and incentives for green projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Paris Vladimir Putin July Gas 2015 All Agreement

Recent Stories

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

37 minutes ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

1 hour ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

2 hours ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.