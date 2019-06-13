Russia Has No Reason to Meddle in US-China Negotiations - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and China had peculiar bilateral relations in trade and finance and Russia had no reason to interfere in their negotiations.

Putin noted that both the United States and China were "the largest economies of the world," connected by strong trade and financial ties.

"There are a lot of peculiar relations between these two countries. Of course, we have no reason to meddle in their negotiations process, even in terms of common sense," Putin said in an interview with the MIR broadcaster.

The president noted, however, that Russia enjoyed "unprecedentedly good and high relations" with China, while its ties with the United States were deteriorating.

"In these conditions, our sympathy is with our strategic partner. It is obvious," Putin pointed out.