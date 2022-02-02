Russia Has Plans to Hedge Risks in Event of New US Economic Sanctions - Dmitry Peskov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Russia has plans to hedge risks and mitigate consequences in the event of new economic sanction by the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The Kremlin, of course, is concerned because the sanctions behavior of the United States is absolutely unpredictable.

The US retains its unpredictability internationally in this regard. There are plans, risk hedging plans to minimize the consequences of such unpredictable actions," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow once again urges Washington to abandon its provocative actions and escalating tension on the European continent, the official added.