Russia Has Potential In Gas, Oil Fields To Develop Ties With Africa - Foreign Ministry

Published February 04, 2023

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Russia has much potential in the oil and gas spheres to develop relations with African states, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, told Sputnik.

In late 2022, the chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik that Moscow could play a leading role in supporting energy projects in Africa.

"In both oil and gas, we have opportunities to develop relations with the African continent," Ozerov said.

The official also noted that Russia has started exporting fertilizers to African countries.

"Yes, such deliveries are already coming in," Ozerov said when asked if Russia has begun supplying fertilizers to Africa.

In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement.

Since then, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, has been renewed for another 120 days.

