Russia Has Reputation as 'Pragmatist' at World Bank, Builds Trusting Relations - Marshavin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia plays a pragmatic role at the World Bank and often speaks at the request and on behalf of the developing nations, World Bank Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"Our undoubted advantage is that, not being a World Bank borrower, Russia has the ability to openly express its position and often speak at the request and on behalf of a number of developing countries, that, for various reasons, do not dare to voice their opinion and go into any kind of confrontation with leading shareholders of the Bank," Marshavin said. "By acting in this way, over the past few years Russia has gained a reputation in the Bank as a pragmatist and common-sense state in international economic relations, leading an open dialogue on the most important issues of international development."

Marshavin went on to say that thanks to the pragmatic position of Russia on international development issues, the Russian directorate manages to maintain its authority and build trusting relationships, primarily with the Group of 11.

"Last year alone, Russia joined dozens of joint G-11 statements on various aspects of the Bank's work, including improving access to energy and water resources, climate change, food security, a number of Bank reforms, and many other issues," he said.

Marshavin pointed out that at the same time, they try to avoid politicized rhetoric from other directorates.

"In this we receive the support of our colleagues: everyone agrees that there are other international institutions for such discussions, including the United Nations."

All expressed assessments are the personal opinion of Roman Marshavin and do not reflect the position of the World Bank Group institutions.