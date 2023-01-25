- Home
Russia Has Right To Ban Oil Sales To Supporters Of Price Cap - Venezuelan Foreign Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 10:27 PM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Russian government has every right to prohibit the sale of Russian oil to countries that have supported the introduction of a price cap, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The Russian government has every right to take such measures in response. This is a countermeasure taken by the Russian government, this is a sovereign decision," the minister said on the sidelines of the VII Summit of the the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires.