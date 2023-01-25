UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Right To Ban Oil Sales To Supporters Of Price Cap - Venezuelan Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Russia Has Right to Ban Oil Sales to Supporters of Price Cap - Venezuelan Foreign Ministry

The Russian government has every right to prohibit the sale of Russian oil to countries that have supported the introduction of a price cap, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told Sputnik on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Russian government has every right to prohibit the sale of Russian oil to countries that have supported the introduction of a price cap, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Russian government has every right to take such measures in response. This is a countermeasure taken by the Russian government, this is a sovereign decision," the minister said on the sidelines of the VII Summit of the the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Buenos Aires Sale Price Government

Recent Stories

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs A ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs Amid Refinery Outages - EIA

2 minutes ago
 China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sancti ..

China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sanctions - UN DPR

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports ..

Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports to Syria Free of Charge - Env ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

RAK Ruler inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

15 minutes ago
 UN Says Ukraine's Economy Declines by More Than 30 ..

UN Says Ukraine's Economy Declines by More Than 30% Last Year

9 minutes ago
 White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Uk ..

White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.