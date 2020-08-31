UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Work To Do On Mitigating Impact Of Coronavirus Crisis On Economy- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia still has work to do on easing the impact of the coronavirus and related restrictions on the economy, although recent data gives reason for optimism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

The Ministry of Economic Development has recently published data on the decline in the economy that looked better than earlier information and gave ground for optimism, Peskov said.

"This is good. But the signs of crisis have not disappeared, unfortunately, and there is still plenty of hard work on mitigating the impact of the crisis," Peskov said.

