Russia Heard From EC Constructive Approach On Implementation Of EU Gas Directive - Novak

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:34 PM

Russia heard from the European Commission a constructive approach to the implementation of the EU Gas Directive, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Thursday after talks with Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia heard from the European Commission a constructive approach to the implementation of the EU Gas Directive, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Thursday after talks with Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

"We heard a constructive approach on the part of the European Commission to issues regarding the implementation of the adopted Gas Directive, the need for the earliest possible implementation of these procedures in the legislation of the Federal Republic of Germany," Novak said.

"The European Commission will explain this process, what measures are necessary to ensure that the Gas Directive, which was adopted, be implemented as soon as possible, and certain actions be achieved on the part of the German regulator," he said.

