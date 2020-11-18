UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Holds Position As World's Second-Largest Crude Oil Producer In September - JODI

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:26 PM

Russia Holds Position as World's Second-Largest Crude Oil Producer in September - JODI

Russia has held its position as the world's second-largest crude oil producer for the fifth month in a row, according to September figures published by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia has held its position as the world's second-largest crude oil producer for the fifth month in a row, according to September figures published by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) on Wednesday.

In September, Russia's crude oil output rose by 0.2 percent month-on-month, with total production registered at 9.27 million barrels per day (bpd). The United States was the world's leading crude oil producer in September with output of 10.74 million bpd, a 1.5 percent increase from the previous month.

The latest figures show that Russia has held second place for the fifth month in a row, after falling to third place behind Saudi Arabia in April.

According to JODI, Saudi Arabia was the third-largest crude oil producer in September with 8.

98 million bpd, an almost unchanged figure from the August value.

Saudi crude oil exports rose slightly to 6.07 million bpd in September, according to JODI. The United States, on the other hand, reported a drop of 9.1 percent to 2.96 million bpd.

Russia's export data for September was not reported by JODI, although exports in August stood at 3.65 million bpd, compared to 4.13 million bpd in July.

JODI data for September also showed a 4.5 percent decrease in US oil refinery intake compared to the previous month, down to 13.51 million bpd. Russia reported a modest increase of 3 percent to 5.29 million bpd, as Saudi Arabia registered a fall of 8.6 percent month-on-month to 2.35 million bpd.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Russia Oil United States Saudi Arabia April July August September From Million

Recent Stories

National Archives publishes ‘Zayed: From Challen ..

1 minute ago

Netanyahu Says Highly Appreciates Dialogue With Pu ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Azeri Prime Ministers Discuss by Phone Jo ..

2 minutes ago

Thai Parliament Adopts 2 Moderate Drafts of Consti ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Plans to Discuss US Troop Withdrawal From G ..

2 minutes ago

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completes substanti ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.