MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia has held its position as the world's second-largest crude oil producer for the fifth month in a row, according to September figures published by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) on Wednesday.

In September, Russia's crude oil output rose by 0.2 percent month-on-month, with total production registered at 9.27 million barrels per day (bpd). The United States was the world's leading crude oil producer in September with output of 10.74 million bpd, a 1.5 percent increase from the previous month.

The latest figures show that Russia has held second place for the fifth month in a row, after falling to third place behind Saudi Arabia in April.

According to JODI, Saudi Arabia was the third-largest crude oil producer in September with 8.

98 million bpd, an almost unchanged figure from the August value.

Saudi crude oil exports rose slightly to 6.07 million bpd in September, according to JODI. The United States, on the other hand, reported a drop of 9.1 percent to 2.96 million bpd.

Russia's export data for September was not reported by JODI, although exports in August stood at 3.65 million bpd, compared to 4.13 million bpd in July.

JODI data for September also showed a 4.5 percent decrease in US oil refinery intake compared to the previous month, down to 13.51 million bpd. Russia reported a modest increase of 3 percent to 5.29 million bpd, as Saudi Arabia registered a fall of 8.6 percent month-on-month to 2.35 million bpd.