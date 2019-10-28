UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes EU-Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks To Bring Clarity On Transit, Deliveries- Minister

Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia expects the upcoming trilateral EU-Russia-Ukraine gas consultations to bring some clarity in terms of the future of Russia's gas transit through Ukraine and gas deliveries to the country after existing contract expiration, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We expect progress on further understanding of gas transit starting January 1, 2020, and of gas deliveries to Ukraine," Novak told reporters, when asked about his expectations from the talks, which will start in Brussels later in the day.

While the existing transit and deliveries contracts expire in the end of the year, the parties have not yet reached consensus.

