Russia Hopes For First US-Russian Business Council Meeting In Near Future - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

FORT ROSS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Russia expects that the United States will soon make proposals on the establishment of a business advisory council and that the first meeting of the council will be held in Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told journalists.

The idea of creating a bilateral business council was voiced during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Japan's Osaka this summer.

"We very much hope that the American side will make specific proposals and we will be able to hold such an event in the near future in Moscow," Antonov said on Sunday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in September that he expected progress in the creation of the bilateral business advisory council. According to Ryabkov, council members would be providing their governments with recommendations on the creation of better business and investment conditions.

