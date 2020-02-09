Russia Hopes for Formalization of Advisory Business Council Mechanism With US - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Russia hopes that the mechanism of the bilateral consultative business council with the US will be formalized this year, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The efforts to form the composition and the agenda of the consultative business council continue on both sides. Both Russian and American businessmen are showing interest in working in the new format. In fact, they are the driving force behind the process. We hope that a certain formalization of the mechanism will take place already this year," Antonov told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward an initiative to establish a group uniting Russian and US business "captains" during his historic meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018.

" ... Putin and Donald Trump again, in sufficient detail, touched on the topic of economic relations in Osaka last summer. And, of course, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov discussed it at the White House as part of the presidents 'agreements. It is worth noting that the head of the American state personally attaches great importance to this issue," Antonov told Sputnik.

According to the ambassador, some of the topics that could be discussed within the new framework are new projects in the chemical and food industries, the creation of medical equipment and medicine production, as well as information technology.

"These are the areas that have not been affected by US sanctions. At the same time, it is worth noting that direct dialogue between the two countries' businesses never stopped," Antonov told Sputnik.

The Russian ambassador recalled that multiple US delegations were present at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum, as well as other business formats.

"Washington's restrictions are equally hindering the business community in each country. However, businessmen have been able to adjust thanks to their pragmatism. This is evidenced by the growth of bilateral trade registered for the third year in a row," Antonov told Sputnik.

He pointed out that as of the end of 2019, bilateral trade surpassed $28 billion, which was half a billion more than a year earlier.

"This is happening because of an increase in purchases of American companies in Russia. In addition, the US is still among the leading investors in our country," Antonov explained.

The Russian-US advisory business council is expected to determine steps for expanding the bilateral cooperation on trade and investment. However, no sessions have been held so far.