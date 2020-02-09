UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes For Formalization Of Consultative Business Council Mechanism With US -Antonov

Umer Jamshaid 5 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:40 AM

Russia Hopes for Formalization of Consultative Business Council Mechanism With US -Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Russia hopes that the mechanism of the bilateral consultative business council with the US will be formalized this year, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The efforts to form the composition and the agenda of the consultative business council continue on both sides. Both Russian and American businessmen are showing interest in working in the new format. In fact, they are the driving force behind the process.

We hope that a certain formalization of the mechanism will take place already this year," Antonov told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward an initiative to establish a group uniting Russian and US business "captains" during his historic meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018. The consultative business council is expected to determine steps for expanding the bilateral cooperation on trade and investment. However, no sessions have been held so far.

