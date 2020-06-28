UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes For Minimal Economic Losses Due To Past Achievements - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Russia Hopes for Minimal Economic Losses Due to Past Achievements - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Russia's economic growth of the past three decades gives its grounds to hope that it will overcome the existing situation in the economy with minimal fallout, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"The work we have done over the past years allows for hope that we will get out of this situation for good, with dignity and with minimal losses" Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The Russian president referred, in particular, to the period Russia went from re-emerging as one of the poorest countries with deep dependency on foreign loans after the Soviet Union's collapse in the 1990s to doubling its GDP between 1999 and 2019.

"Our industry has recently grown by 90 percent and the production more than doubled. In this regard, we still have a lot to do to diversify the economy, but it is happening, it is really happening," Putin said.

According to the president, even despite the present economic uncertainties, the Russian government's outlook for inflation is 4 percent.

Putin also stressed that the lives and well being of citizens remain the government's biggest priority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sunday 2019 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

56 minutes ago

DGCX, Albilad Capital to provide pricing data for ..

1 hour ago

ADX introduces region’s first comprehensive sust ..

2 hours ago

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

3 hours ago

S. Korea records highest daily coronavirus increas ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$243m to support developing countr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.