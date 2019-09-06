UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes For Singapore's Interest In Arctic LNG 2 Project - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia Hopes for Singapore's Interest in Arctic LNG 2 Project - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia expects Singapore to show interest in its Arctic LNG 2 project, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russia expects Singapore to show interest in its Arctic LNG 2 project, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson has said that the company does not seek attracting new partners to join its project, wishing to retain its 60 percent stake. However, he has noted that new partners could join the project through the consortium of Japan's Mitsui и JOGMEC, which holds a 10 percent stake.

"We hope very much for our Singaporean partners' interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project," Akimov told reporters after a meeting of the Russian-Singaporean intergovernmental commission, which he co-chaired.

Arctic LNG 2, located offshore the remote Gydan Peninsula in northwestern Siberia, is Novatek's second large-scale LNG project. It will have three production lines with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes. Gas will be extracted from the Utrenneye field, which is estimated to hold 69.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 105 million tonnes of liquids.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Company Singapore Japan Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

President Putin Expresses Doubt That Russia Needs ..

47 minutes ago

Mugabe: Liberation hero turned despot

47 minutes ago

Pakistan, China stepping up preparations for new s ..

58 minutes ago

Bangladesh restrict Afghanistan to 342

58 minutes ago

Zimbabwe ex-president Mugabe dies aged 95

58 minutes ago

Iran and six international mediators reached a hi ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.