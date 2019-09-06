Russia expects Singapore to show interest in its Arctic LNG 2 project, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russia expects Singapore to show interest in its Arctic LNG 2 project, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson has said that the company does not seek attracting new partners to join its project, wishing to retain its 60 percent stake. However, he has noted that new partners could join the project through the consortium of Japan's Mitsui и JOGMEC, which holds a 10 percent stake.

"We hope very much for our Singaporean partners' interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project," Akimov told reporters after a meeting of the Russian-Singaporean intergovernmental commission, which he co-chaired.

Arctic LNG 2, located offshore the remote Gydan Peninsula in northwestern Siberia, is Novatek's second large-scale LNG project. It will have three production lines with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes. Gas will be extracted from the Utrenneye field, which is estimated to hold 69.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 105 million tonnes of liquids.