Russia Improved Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts in June to 93% From 91% in May - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ oil curtailment agreement has improved in June and totaled 93 percent, which is a 2 percentage points increase from the results in May, figures from a fresh OPEC report indicated on Tuesday.

"Preliminary data for Russia's liquids production in June shows a decline of 0.

07 mb/d m-o-m to an average of 9.51 mb/d, lower by 1.84 mb/d y-o-y. Crude oil production in May averaged 8.73 mb/d and in June it was at8.66 mb/d (preliminary), representing a cut by 1.95 mb/d and 2.02 mb/d, compared to April, respectively, in accordance with the agreement of the DoC. In May and June, total condensate and NGL output from gas condensate fields was unchanged from April at 0.85 mb/d," the report read.