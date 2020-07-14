UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Improved Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts In June To 93% From 91% In May - OPEC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russia Improved Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts in June to 93% From 91% in May - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ oil curtailment agreement has improved in June and totaled 93 percent, which is a 2 percentage points increase from the results in May, figures from a fresh OPEC report indicated on Tuesday.

"Preliminary data for Russia's liquids production in June shows a decline of 0.

07 mb/d m-o-m to an average of 9.51 mb/d, lower by 1.84 mb/d y-o-y. Crude oil production in May averaged 8.73 mb/d and in June it was at8.66 mb/d (preliminary), representing a cut by 1.95 mb/d and 2.02 mb/d, compared to April, respectively, in accordance with the agreement of the DoC. In May and June, total condensate and NGL output from gas condensate fields was unchanged from April at 0.85 mb/d," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil April May June Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

4 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

7 minutes ago

GWU, Abu Dhabi Municipality provide drinking water ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Armenian attack on Azer ..

33 minutes ago

Latin America’s COVID-led digital shift creates ..

49 minutes ago

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.