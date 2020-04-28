UrduPoint.com
Russia Increases LNG Production By 17% In January-February - Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Russia Increases LNG Production by 17% in January-February - Energy Minister

Russia has increased its production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by over 17 percent in the first two months of 2020 despite the difficult market situation, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia has increased its production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by over 17 percent in the first two months of 2020 despite the difficult market situation, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said.

"Over the past year, LNG production has increased by over 50 percent compared to 2018, it has reached 40.5 billion cubic meters. In the first two months of 2020, we see LNG increasing by over 17 percent compared to the same period last year," Novak said in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

Russia's LNG exporters are implementing contractual obligations routinely, including regarding LNG deliveries to Asia, he added.

