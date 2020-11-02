Russia Increases Oil, Condensate Output in October by 0.1% Compared to September - Reports

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia increased its oil and condensate production in October to 9.98 million barrels daily, which is 0.1 percent more than in September, the Bloomberg news agency reported Monday, citing the central dispatch of the Russian Energy Ministry.
The output in October was 11.2% lower than in the same period last year.