Russia Increasing Oil Output in May as Explores Export Oil Infrastructure Options - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russia increased oil production if compared to April, the situation on the market is stable, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday, adding that Moscow is exploring various options for diversifying its export oil infrastructure.

"If we look at the indicators of early May, then today, we have better indicators than in April, the situation is stable, production has increased compared to April," Novak told reporters when asked whether Russia should expect a decrease in oil production and refining.

The indicators are expected to be partially restored in May, with Russia exploring various export oil infrastructure options, the official added.

"We are considering various options for diversifying our infrastructure to other areas. There are different options, not only the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline option, but we will look at options for expanding port capacities, including in our other regions," Novak said.