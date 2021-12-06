UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Call For Deepening Regional Economic Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia and India call for deepening regional economic cooperation for sustainable socio-economic development, according to a joint statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued after the Monday meeting.

"Both sides stressed the importance of deepening regional economic cooperation in order to ensure sustainable socio-economic development and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, including expanding interaction within the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in such key areas as transport, energy and trade," the statement read.

Russia and India also decided to explore mutually beneficial areas of cooperation in third countries, especially in Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. In addition, the slides stressed the need to start negotiations on free trade agreement between India and the EAEU.

