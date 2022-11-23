Russia, India Made Progress on Payments in National Currency - Ambassador

Russia and India have made significant progress in negotiating mutual payments in national currency, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia and India have made significant progress in negotiating mutual payments in national Currency, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov said on Wednesday.

"I would not tell you a certain date, but I can say with good reason that we have made significant progress in this dialogue," Alipov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The diplomat noted that the mechanism of payments in national currencies had been used by the two countries since 2014, with the current goal being to expand it on all aspects of cooperation between Russia and India.

Earlier in the year, media reported that the central banks of Russia and India were in talks on options for settling mutual payments in national currencies.

In March, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that India would study the impact of Western sanctions on economic relations with Russia before fully introducing a settlement mechanism in rupees and rubles.