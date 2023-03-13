Russia, India Oil Cooperation to Be Based on Contacts With Contractors - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Russia will base its oil cooperation with India on contracts with contracting parties and not on media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, media reported that India would adhere to the price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel.

"We have certain decisions taken in this regard, decisions taken by the Russian President and registered in relevant documents. We will proceed based on them, in addition, of course, in this case we are not guided by the reports of news agencies, but first of all, by our contacts with our counter-parties in India," Peskov told a briefing.