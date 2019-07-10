UrduPoint.com
Russia, India Plan To Update Investment Protection Agreement - Deputy Economic Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:13 PM

Russia, India Plan to Update Investment Protection Agreement - Deputy Economic Minister

Russia and India intend to update their bilateral agreements on investment protections and double taxation avoidance, Deputy Economic Development Minister Timur Maksimov told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the second Russian-Indian Strategic Economic Dialogue

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russia and India intend to update their bilateral agreements on investment protections and double taxation avoidance, Deputy Economic Development Minister Timur Maksimov told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the second Russian-Indian Strategic Economic Dialogue.

The second two-day event started in New Delhi on Tuesday, bringing together experts and politicians from the two countries to discuss matters ranging from tourism to digital technologies.

"It is necessary to update our bilateral investment agreements on the protection and encouragement of capital investments. We have agreed to revive this work this year .

.. Now we need to actively work to create a new agreement, a certain legal framework, within which all investors will start working," the deputy minister said.

He added that it was also necessary to decide whether these agreements required changes and that he and his Indian colleagues would report the results of their discussions to their governments.

Over the past years, Russia and India have developed a robust partnership in different spheres. The two countries have simplified customs operations, introduced visa liberalization and created special economic zones as part of this cooperation.

