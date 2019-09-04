UrduPoint.com
Russia, India Pledge To Continue Trade, Economic Cooperation With Iran

Muhammad Irfan Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:51 PM

Russia, India Pledge to Continue Trade, Economic Cooperation With Iran

Russia and India will continue their trade and economic cooperation with Iran, which they qualify as mutually beneficial and legitimate, according to a joint statement adopted Wednesday after the Russian-Indian summit

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia and India will continue their trade and economic cooperation with Iran, which they qualify as mutually beneficial and legitimate, according to a joint statement adopted Wednesday after the Russian-Indian summit.

"The sides acknowledge the importance of full and efficient implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program for ensuring regional and international peace, security and stability.

They confirm full commitment to Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council. Related matters should be resolved peacefully, through a dialogue. The sides have expressed determination to continue mutually beneficial and legitimate trade and economic cooperation with Iran," the statement read.

The summit was held in Russia's Vladivostok, which is now hosting the Eastern Economic Forum. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

