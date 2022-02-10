Russia-India Trade in 2021 Hit Record, Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Ambassador

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Trade turnover between Russia and India hit a record in 2021, despite economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and Western sanctions against Moscow, with the most promising area of bilateral trade to be high value-added products and processed goods, Russian Ambassador-designate to New Delhi Denis Alipov told Sputnik.

The diplomat noted that the leaders of both countries set the target to increase bilateral trade turnover to $30 billion by 2025 back in 2014. According to Alipov, since then the West has imposed unlawful sanctions against Russia, which India does not recognize, but must consider. Moreover, back then no one could expect the COVID-19 pandemic to break out.

"All this brings difficulties, nevertheless, we are steadily increasing the bilateral trade turnover. From January to November 2021, the trade turnover between our countries amounted to $12 billion. This is a record trade level in many years. We can assert that the total annual value will be even higher," Alipov said in an interview.

He added that the Russian exports of crude oil and petroleum to India tripled for the past year, with distillates supplies rising more than fourfold, diamonds by 1.5 times and gold by 3.3 times. Meanwhile, exports of radar equipment increased 65-fold, while vaccines supplies grew 911 times.

"What does this tell us? That the highest potential in trade with India lies in promoting exports of products with high added value, processed commodities, high-tech goods. This includes machinery, equipment, pharmaceutical products, food commodities, as well as fertilizers and forest industry products," Alipov said.

He also added that Russian imports from India include medicines, machinery and equipment components, textiles, and food products. Furthermore, Moscow and New Delhi continue intensive consultations to update the intergovernmental agreement on mutual protection of investments, and work on removing barriers to mutual trade.

