Russia, India Working On Reinsurance Company For Oil Supplies - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Russia, India Working on Reinsurance Company for Oil Supplies - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia and India are working on the creation of a new reinsurance company for oil supplies that could be created by the end of the year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia and India are working on the creation of a new reinsurance company for oil supplies that could be created by the end of the year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"Such topic is on the agenda of our financial bodies, in particular, the Central Bank," Manturov told a briefing, commenting on a relevant question.

The official added that currently it is hard to say when such a reinsurance company could be created, but it could be finalized by the end of 2023.

