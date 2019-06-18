Russia, India Working to Sign Memorandum on Iran-India-Pakistan Gas Pipeline - Minister

Russia and India are currently working on getting a memorandum that would jump-start an Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project signed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday

ISFAHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia and India are currently working on getting a memorandum that would jump-start an Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project signed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Novak held a meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh to discuss cooperation and a number of energy projects.

"The Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline [project] was also discussed yesterday. We have memorandums signed with Iran and Pakistan. We are now working with our Indian colleagues to sign a memorandum with them. In general, this project is quite interesting, and I think that it can be implemented," Novak said.

The details of the project are yet to be released to the public.

In 2017, Russian energy giant Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed memorandums on the Russian energy company's possible participation in the development of four deposits in Iran, namely Farzad-A, Farzad-B, North Pars and Kish. The following year, Russia signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan to cooperate in implementing an offshore pipeline project that would supply Iranian gas to consumers in Pakistan and India.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in September 2018 that the preparations were underway to sign intergovernmental documents relating to the construction of the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline that would include Russia's participation.