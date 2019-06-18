UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, India Working To Sign Memorandum On Iran-India-Pakistan Gas Pipeline - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:32 PM

Russia, India Working to Sign Memorandum on Iran-India-Pakistan Gas Pipeline - Minister

Russia and India are currently working on getting a memorandum that would jump-start an Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project signed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday

ISFAHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia and India are currently working on getting a memorandum that would jump-start an Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project signed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Novak held a meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh to discuss cooperation and a number of energy projects.

"The Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline [project] was also discussed yesterday. We have memorandums signed with Iran and Pakistan. We are now working with our Indian colleagues to sign a memorandum with them. In general, this project is quite interesting, and I think that it can be implemented," Novak said.

The details of the project are yet to be released to the public.

In 2017, Russian energy giant Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed memorandums on the Russian energy company's possible participation in the development of four deposits in Iran, namely Farzad-A, Farzad-B, North Pars and Kish. The following year, Russia signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan to cooperate in implementing an offshore pipeline project that would supply Iranian gas to consumers in Pakistan and India.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in September 2018 that the preparations were underway to sign intergovernmental documents relating to the construction of the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline that would include Russia's participation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Iran Russia Company Oil September Gas 2017 2018

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine Gua ..

46 seconds ago

Majority of UK Tories Would Rather See Party Destr ..

47 seconds ago

Labour May Lose Potential UK General Election If F ..

50 seconds ago

Trump Names Army Chief to Lead Pentagon After Shan ..

6 minutes ago

New 6-Party Talks on Afghanistan to Take Place in ..

6 minutes ago

Raab Drops Out of UK Conservative Party Leader Rac ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.