Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February - Rosstat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM
Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 3.51% from 10.99% in February, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday
The price increase in March returned to the same level of November last year of 0.37%, in annual terms, and currently� inflation is at its lowest since July 2020.