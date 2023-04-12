Close
Russia Inflation In Annual Terms In March Down To 3.51% From 10.99% In February - Rosstat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February - Rosstat

Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 3.51% from 10.99% in February, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 3.51% from 10.99% in February, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The price increase in March returned to the same level of November last year of 0.37%, in annual terms, and currently� inflation is at its lowest since July 2020.

