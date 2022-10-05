UrduPoint.com

Russia Intends To Expand Oil, Gas Cooperation With Indonesia - Foreign Ministry Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russia intends to expand cooperation with Indonesia in developing oil and gas fields and creating processing facilities, Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Third Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

Moscow, in cooperation with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, has been focusing on fulfilling more advanced projects related to the joint development of oil and gas fields and enhancement of the refining capacity, Nozdrev said.

"Such experience, for example, already exists with Indonesia, and bilateral cooperation in this area will be expanded," the diplomat said.

Moreover, almost all ASEAN countries are interested in increasing hydrocarbon imports from Russia, Nozdrev added.

ASEAN is a political and economic union founded in 1967 to promote economic, political, defense and cultural cooperation among Southeast Asian countries. Its 10 members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Russia has been an ASEAN Dialogue Partner since 1996.

More Stories From Business

