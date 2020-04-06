UrduPoint.com
Russia Interested In Cooperating With Foreign Nations To Stabilize Energy Market - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russia is interested in cooperating with foreign nations for stabilizing the energy market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I want to remind you that Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has said that Moscow is ready to cooperate and is interested in cooperating with other countries for the sake of energy carrier market stabilization," Peskov told reporters.

