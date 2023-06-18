Russia Interested in Foreign Investors, Will Provide Special Conditions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Russia is not going to develop a closed economy, since the country is interested in foreign investors and will provide them with special conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Russia is not going to be a closed country and to develop a closed economy. Autarky is inappropriate in this matter. And, therefore, we are certainly interested in foreign investors, we are ready to provide them with special, privileged conditions, and we will continue to do this," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.