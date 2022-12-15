Russia Interested in Increasing Oil Production in Venezuela - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russia is interested in increasing oil production at operating projects in Venezuela, and Venezuela, in turn, is in favor of continuing the work of Russian companies in its country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

He recalled that before the sanctions imposed on Venezuela, many oil and gas companies from all over the world Europe, America, Russia worked in the country. But after the sanctions, everyone left except Russia.

"In the projects in we participate in, for our part, we are interested in increasing production, timely settlements, sales of products. The Venezuelans do not just confirm they ask that our companies continue to work in Venezuela," Novak told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.