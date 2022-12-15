UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Increasing Oil Production In Venezuela - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Russia Interested in Increasing Oil Production in Venezuela - Novak

Russia is interested in increasing oil production at operating projects in Venezuela, and Venezuela, in turn, is in favor of continuing the work of Russian companies in its country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russia is interested in increasing oil production at operating projects in Venezuela, and Venezuela, in turn, is in favor of continuing the work of Russian companies in its country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

He recalled that before the sanctions imposed on Venezuela, many oil and gas companies from all over the world Europe, America, Russia worked in the country. But after the sanctions, everyone left except Russia.

"In the projects in we participate in, for our part, we are interested in increasing production, timely settlements, sales of products. The Venezuelans do not just confirm they ask that our companies continue to work in Venezuela," Novak told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Europe Oil Venezuela Gas All From

Recent Stories

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: ..

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expresses Condolences to Family of Irish ..

UN Chief Expresses Condolences to Family of Irish Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 EU Likely to Further Delay Adoption of 9th Sanctio ..

EU Likely to Further Delay Adoption of 9th Sanctions Package Against Russia - So ..

6 minutes ago
 DC visits different areas of Nawabshah

DC visits different areas of Nawabshah

20 minutes ago
 German Parliament Adopts Price Ceiling on Gas, Hea ..

German Parliament Adopts Price Ceiling on Gas, Heating, Electricity for Househol ..

20 minutes ago
 NCRC organizes 5th commission meeting of NCRC

NCRC organizes 5th commission meeting of NCRC

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.