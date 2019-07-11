Russia Interested in Reconstruction of Bolivian Airport, Railroads - Ambassador

Russian companies are interested in the reconstruction of the Bolivian airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and the country's railroads, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian companies are interested in the reconstruction of the Bolivian airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and the country's railroads, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik.

"Our companies are interested in taking part in the reconstruction of the Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz. We talk about [Russian state corporation] Rostec's Azimut, which participates in the tender with the Chinese, Korean and other companies," Sprinchan said.

Santa Cruz airport is a very promising one, as it has no restrictions in terms of territory and it can receive different types of aircraft, unlike El Alto International Airport near La Paz, which is located over 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) above the sea level.

According to the ambassador, the Bolivian authorities plan to create a transport hub in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where there will be the intersection of an inter-ocean railroad corridor, highways and air transport facilities.

"Russian Railways have shown interest in modernizing the Bolivian railroad system as a whole, including within the inter-ocean corridor. For many years, the authorities have not paid attention to the country's railroads. Russia is ready to help, and the negotiations are underway. We have sent our offers. The Bolivians are interested in this," Sprinchan noted.

Russia has also expressed interest in the aerial cable car Mi teleferico that operates in La Paz and allows making quick and quite cheap transfers in the mountainous city, the ambassador said, adding that the Moscow authorities would like to study a possibility of using similar cable car in Russia.