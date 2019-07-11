UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Interested In Reconstruction Of Bolivian Airport, Railroads - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:19 PM

Russia Interested in Reconstruction of Bolivian Airport, Railroads - Ambassador

Russian companies are interested in the reconstruction of the Bolivian airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and the country's railroads, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian companies are interested in the reconstruction of the Bolivian airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and the country's railroads, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik.

"Our companies are interested in taking part in the reconstruction of the Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz. We talk about [Russian state corporation] Rostec's Azimut, which participates in the tender with the Chinese, Korean and other companies," Sprinchan said.

Santa Cruz airport is a very promising one, as it has no restrictions in terms of territory and it can receive different types of aircraft, unlike El Alto International Airport near La Paz, which is located over 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) above the sea level.

According to the ambassador, the Bolivian authorities plan to create a transport hub in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where there will be the intersection of an inter-ocean railroad corridor, highways and air transport facilities.

"Russian Railways have shown interest in modernizing the Bolivian railroad system as a whole, including within the inter-ocean corridor. For many years, the authorities have not paid attention to the country's railroads. Russia is ready to help, and the negotiations are underway. We have sent our offers. The Bolivians are interested in this," Sprinchan noted.

Russia has also expressed interest in the aerial cable car Mi teleferico that operates in La Paz and allows making quick and quite cheap transfers in the mountainous city, the ambassador said, adding that the Moscow authorities would like to study a possibility of using similar cable car in Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Car La Paz Santa Cruz Vladimir Putin Bolivia Hub Airport

Recent Stories

Over 11 dead, 66 injured in Akbar Express train ac ..

18 seconds ago

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Deputy Spea ..

21 seconds ago

Moscow Does Not Mind China Joining Russian-US Dial ..

25 seconds ago

Russia Implementing Retaliatory Measures Over US P ..

17 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz shares her bliss after engagement

23 minutes ago

Russia Alarmed by Recent Developments in Strait of ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.