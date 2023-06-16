Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries - Peskov

Russia is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"There is absolutely mutual interest in continuing trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other states.

Interactions continue, there can be no void here," Peskov said in a televised appearance on Channel One Russia.

The UAE delegation was one of the most representative delegations at this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.