Russia Introduces Single Tax Rate for Remote Workers - Deputy Finance Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry has introduced a single tax rate of 13-15% for remote workers to prevent labor outflow, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said on Wednesday.

"If we introduce a 30% rate, the enterprises that employ individuals can create branches abroad and employ individuals there.

Accordingly, we will then lose not only personal income tax, but also insurance premiums. So, keeping this in mind, to avoid such outflow of labor force, we proposed a single rate for both residents and non-residents," Sazanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.