Russia Invested $3.6Bln In Central Asian Economy In 2022 - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Russia Invested $3.6Bln in Central Asian Economy in 2022 - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The volume of Russian direct investment in the economy of the Central Asian region was more than $3.6 billion in 2022, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.

"The volume of Russian direct investment in the region's economy was more than $3.

6 billion last year," Galuzin said during the Central Asian Conference of Russia's Valdai Discussion Club.

He added that the volume of accumulated investments since 2015 had exceeded $25 billion.

On May 16-17, the Russian city of Tomsk is hosting the Third Central Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club. The conference topic is "Russia and Central Asia: Aligning With a Changing World." About 60 experts from 10 countries are expected to take part in the conference.

