UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites OPEC+ To Extend Oil Production Cuts Deal Without Extra Reductions - Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russia Invites OPEC+ to Extend Oil Production Cuts Deal Without Extra Reductions - Source

Russia proposed at the meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, held on Wednesday, to extend the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal beyond June, without any additional cuts for the second quarter of the year amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease, a source in a delegation told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russia proposed at the meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, held on Wednesday, to extend the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal beyond June, without any additional cuts for the second quarter of the year amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.

The source said Russia proposed to "just extend the deal." He did not specify to which date exactly Russia wanted the agreement to be extended.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil June Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

46 minutes ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Urges Putin, Erdogan to Find 'Imm ..

2 minutes ago

New James Bond Movie Postponed Until November 2020 ..

2 minutes ago

Thomas stars as Windies defeat Sri Lanka in first ..

2 minutes ago

Pentagon Fails to Collect Overdue Acquisition, Ser ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.