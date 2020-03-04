Russia Invites OPEC+ to Extend Oil Production Cuts Deal Without Extra Reductions - Source

Russia proposed at the meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, held on Wednesday, to extend the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal beyond June, without any additional cuts for the second quarter of the year amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease, a source in a delegation told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russia proposed at the meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, held on Wednesday, to extend the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal beyond June, without any additional cuts for the second quarter of the year amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.

The source said Russia proposed to "just extend the deal." He did not specify to which date exactly Russia wanted the agreement to be extended.